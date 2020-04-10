Lagos state Governor, Babjide Sanwolu has announced on his twitter page that another seven patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital , Yaba.

“Dear Lagosians,

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our

While we celebrate our successes, let us note that #SocialDistancing is important & non negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

“Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts.

“Together, a #COVID19 free Lagos is possible”, he stated.