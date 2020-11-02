The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has visited some police formations and vehicles that were burnt by hoodlums during the recent EndSARS unrest in the State.

The stations/formations visited included Ebute Ero, Makinde, Layeni, Ilasamaja, defunct SARS Office at Ajegunle, Amukoko, Orile, Defunct Anti Kidnapping Unit, Surulere, Onipanu, Alade, Pen Cinema, Isokoko, Igando and Ikotun.

The inspection was initiated to embark on an on-the-spot assessment and having first hand information about the burnt stations/formations and vehicles, both official and personal, across the state; and put in place strategies of returning policemen to the affected stations for routine police duties with a view to providing adequate security for lives and property of the people in the communities where the hoodlums wrecked havoc.

The Commissioner of Police said that despite the trauma and challenges the policemen in the command experienced, the police will leave no stone unturned in maintaining law and order and projecting public safety within the state, particularly, during the ember months which is usually characterized by security challenges.

The Commissioner of Police was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Mohammed Ali, Area Commanders Area F, Ali Zongo, Area B, Soji Akinbayo, Area C, Fatai Tijani, Area G, Ibrahim Zungura, Area M, Ifaeyin Ohuruzor, Officer In-chrage of the State Intelligence Bureau and some affected Divisional Police Officers.

During the inspection, Odumosu ordered that the Divisional Police Officers and men attached to the burnt stations return back to their duties since the government as well as some concerned communities have provided temporary office accommodations pending the general reconstruction of the burnt stations across the state. He said “wherever there is temporary office accommodation, take over and continue your duties”.

The Police Chief, reassured the general public of adequate visibility policing and regular patrols across the length and breadth of Lagos State to curtail any security challenges in the state while also encouraging members of the public to relate with the police and support them to discharge thier duties as expected.