The Lagos State government says it has concluded the first half of phase one COVID vaccination campaign.

This in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

According to a statement by the states commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, the conclusion of the first phase, which took an average of 20 days, followed the Federal Government’s directive to stop vaccination once half of the consignment has been administered so that those who received the first dose will have an opportunity for the second dose.

This will ensure that at least 1% of Lagos residents receive the full complement of doses required to enable the protection the vaccine promises.

Consequently, the Government has shut down all its vaccination centers.

Recall that Lagos State got 507,000 doses of the 3.92 Million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine facilitated through support from the COVAX facility to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

So far, Lagos State has inoculated 257,756 persons, as of the 15th of April 2021, consisting of health workers, frontline workers including; security agents, ports of entry staff, Judiciary, petrol station workers, contingency workers and strategic leaders.

The commissioner noted that the remaining doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine have been reserved at the Lagos State Cold Chain Store for the second dose exercise, which will commence on the 28th of May, 2021.

According to our evaluation report, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, Kosofe, Alimosho and Surulere are the top six Local Government Areas with the highest number of persons vaccinated.