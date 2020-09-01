Chairman of Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Olubunmi Fabamwo has promised to collaborate with the State Audit Service Commission towards engendering trust and confidence in public sector processes.

The Chairman made the promise while welcoming newly appointed members of the Lagos State Audit Service Commission (ASC) who were on a courtesy visit to the Civil Service Commission.

She described the choice of members appointed by governor Sanwo-olu to lead the ASC as very commendable, noting that its Chairman, Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi had displayed a high level of competence in her previous positions as a Permanent Secretary.

She expressed the confidence that the entire members of the ASC, who are thoroughbred professionals, would put their wealth of experience together and help in fulfilling the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration through effective Management of the Auditors’ Cadre.

Fabamwo, however, challenged members of the ASC to institutionalise a systematic, disciplined approach in evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes to promote transparency and accountability in all MDAs.

On her part, chairman Audit Service Commission, Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, stated that the purpose of the visit by members of the Commission was to get acquainted with the processes of the Civil Service Commission, being the oldest of all Commissions with vast knowledge.

She added that the visit also afforded Audit Service Commission to leverage the wealth of experience of the Civil Service Commission, especially now that new appointees would be overseeing the affairs of all Auditors in the State Government.

The Chairman asserted that the members are open to new ideas and suggestions that will aid the realisation of a disciplined, highly motivated workforce committed to professionalism and safety of public funds.