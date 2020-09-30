The Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be canceled.

The governor according to a statement signed by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, congratulated Lagosians on the auspicious occasion and strongly advised that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.

They should according to the governor also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Governor urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

Advertisement

They are to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water.

The governor called on anybody who feels unwell to stay indoors and contact health authorities.

The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.