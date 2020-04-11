Lagos Government has commenced a house-to-house search to detect possible cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking during a joint ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 intervention, Health Commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi said health workers will go from house to house, including health facilities, to make enquiries about Corona virus symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

He revealed that the officials who will carry out the exercise will be putting on the #COVID19Lagos Intervention Response tags and a letter from the the local government.

He asked Lagos residents to support the team by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly.