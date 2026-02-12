The Lagos State Government has commenced the issuance of provisional letters of allocation to the first batch of 180 beneficiaries under the Alaba International Market redevelopment scheme, marking a key step in its broader market modernisation drive. The presentation ceremony was held at the headqu...

The Lagos State Government has commenced the issuance of provisional letters of allocation to the first batch of 180 beneficiaries under the Alaba International Market redevelopment scheme, marking a key step in its broader market modernisation drive.

The presentation ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in Ikeja. Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, said the initiative forms part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, which is focused on delivering tangible benefits to residents.

Babatunde disclosed that the state is currently redeveloping 21 markets, including Alaba Nago, Katangwa Market, Pelewura, Pelewura Oniru, Bombata and Jankara. He described Alaba International Market, formerly called Alaba Nago, as the largest cattle market in West Africa, explaining that the redevelopment aims to reposition it as a modern commercial centre.

He noted that multiple government agencies and financial institutions are supporting the project, including LASBCA, the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), United Bank for Africa (UBA), the Debt Management Office, Ministry of Finance, Office of Public Private Partnership and the Office of the Accountant-General.

According to Babatunde, the allocation process underscores the administration’s commitment to openness. He recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu had published the list of beneficiaries in September 2025 to reassure traders that the redevelopment would not deprive them of their businesses.

“We are building 3,000 market stalls alongside banks, clinics, police stations, abattoir facilities, trailer parks, road networks, perimeter fencing and gatehouses to meet modern commercial standards,” he said.

He explained that the initial 180 beneficiaries emerged from completed blocks, while further allocations would follow as construction advances. The next phase is expected to cover about 600 traders.

“For every allocation, the governor gives approval. Each beneficiary receives five copies of the allocation letter, which will be shared among the allottee, Debt Management Office, UBA, Alaba Transnational Market management and our office,” he added.

Chairman of the Alaba Rago Central Committee Association, Husseini Lajawa, described the exercise as the fulfilment of commitments made by the state government since 2022. He said traders had long advocated for the market’s redevelopment and commended the collaboration between the government and financial partners.

Lajawa revealed that three blocks of shops have been completed and assigned, with prices set at N13 million for ground floor units, N12 million for first floor units and N10 million for second floor units.

He praised the government for prioritising existing traders in the allocation process and ensuring that members of the Alaba community remain the primary beneficiaries of the upgraded facility.

Describing the development as a milestone, Lajawa expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would boost commercial activities and provide a more conducive working environment.

He also reaffirmed traders’ readiness to support the state’s efforts and safeguard the improved market facilities.