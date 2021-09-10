Breaking News

Lagos State asks to be joined in FIRS’s appeal against VAT ruling

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about VAT: Lagos State asks o be joined in FIRS's VAT appeal suit Court Hearing

The Lagos State government has filed an application for joinder in the appeal filed by the federal inland revenue service challenging the judgment of the Federal high court sitting in port harcourt, which declared that the State government and not the FIRS should collect Valued Added Tax and Personal Income Tax in the state.

The court also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the FIRS and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personnel income tax and Value Added Tax.

At the court of Appeal the attorney general of lagos state told the court that it is in the interest of justice that Lagos state be made a party in suit as the state is on the verge of executing the judgment.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on 9th September passed the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill, after which a copy was transmitted to the governor for assent.

The state house of the Assembly in Rivers state had also passed the bill and the state governor Nyesom wike assented to it.

The FIRS in its appeal is seeking a stay of execution of the judgment delivered by the lower court and an interlocutory injunction.

The matter has been stood down for ruling on the application for joinder.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

National Waterways Authority set to make Nigeria a regional hub

TVCN
Jan 14, 2019

The National Waterways Authority has said it wants to make Nigeria a regional hub in water transportation.…

Benue state govt provides free medical treatment for victims of tanker explosion

TVCN
Jul 4, 2019

Benue state Government has provided free treatment for the victims affected by the petroleum tanker…

FG assures of technical audit, funding of NIOMCO

TVCN
Jul 26, 2020

The Federal Government has assured that the National Iron Ore Mining Company (more…)

Illegal miners root cause of insecurity in Zamfara- Gov. Bello

TVCN
Aug 26, 2020

The Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle says the root cause of insecurity (more…)

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Court vacates forfeiture order against Jimoh Ibrahim, 2 Others

22 Feb 2021 2.30 pm

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday,…

Continue reading

CCT Trial: Court of Appeal dismisses Onnoghen’s motion for stay of proceedings

30 Jan 2019 1.47 pm

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the motion…

Continue reading

BREAKING: Court orders FG to recover pensions paid to ex-govs who serve as ministers, senators

04 Dec 2019 11.45 am

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has…

Continue reading