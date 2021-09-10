Lagos State asks to be joined in FIRS’s appeal against VAT ruling

The Lagos State government has filed an application for joinder in the appeal filed by the federal inland revenue service challenging the judgment of the Federal high court sitting in port harcourt, which declared that the State government and not the FIRS should collect Valued Added Tax and Personal Income Tax in the state.

The court also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the FIRS and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personnel income tax and Value Added Tax.

At the court of Appeal the attorney general of lagos state told the court that it is in the interest of justice that Lagos state be made a party in suit as the state is on the verge of executing the judgment.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on 9th September passed the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill, after which a copy was transmitted to the governor for assent.

The state house of the Assembly in Rivers state had also passed the bill and the state governor Nyesom wike assented to it.

The FIRS in its appeal is seeking a stay of execution of the judgment delivered by the lower court and an interlocutory injunction.

The matter has been stood down for ruling on the application for joinder.