Lagos APC State Congress Set to Commence at Onikan Stadium

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu , today is joining the rest of over 2000 delegates for the All Progressive Congress state Congress here in Lagos.
The delegates from the five division of the state, Ikeja, Ikorodu,Badagry, Epe and Lagos island will vote the candidate of their choice for state executives that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.