The Lagos State government has announced a two-day traffic diversion to ease movement during the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship E1 Series, Africa’s first electric powerboat race, scheduled to hold on the Victoria Island Lagoon from Friday, 3 October to Sunday, 5 October 2025....

According to the Ministry of Transportation, there will be a total road closure at First Lekki Junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, for the duration of the event.

Motorists from Ajah heading to Lekki are advised to make a U-turn at Lekki First Junction by the pedestrian bridge to link Yesufu Abiodun, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, and Ajose Adeogun to connect Eko Hotel Roundabout, Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge and McEwen/Onikan.

Alternatively, motorists from Ajah inward CMS can use Abraham Adesanya to Ogombo Road, Okun Ajah Road, and Coastal Road to link Ahmadu Bello Way and Independence Bridge to continue their journeys.

Those from Lekki heading towards Ikoyi/Mainland are advised to use Admiralty Way through Lekki Link Bridge to Alexander Road, Bourdillon Way, Gerrard Road and Osborne Road. Others heading to CMS can connect Yesufu Abiodun, Oniru Road, Aboyade Cole Road and Ligali Ayorinde to Eko Hotel Roundabout.

Meanwhile, motorists from CMS/Independence Bridge and Ozumba Mbadiwe inward Lekki-Epe Expressway will have a thoroughfare to Ajah and its environs.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said adequate parking has been provided at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank and the Law School premises on Victoria Island.

He urged participants to cooperate with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials who will be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He assured that the coastal road will remain open to traffic throughout the diversion period, appealing to motorists to be patient as the measures are part of the state’s traffic management plan for the E1 Boat Race.