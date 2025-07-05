According to a statement from the state government, commencement orders for the laws were issued on the same day they received gubernatorial assent, in line with the relevant statutory provisions.

The government said the phased commencement is to allow time for public awareness campaigns, capacity building, and deployment of necessary infrastructure for implementation.

Effective from 19th February 2025, the following laws come into operation:

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Law

(Commencement Order No. 1 of 2024) Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute Law

(Commencement Order No. 2 of 2024) Human Organ Harvest and Tissue Transplantation in Lagos State Law

(Commencement Order No. 3 of 2024) Consumer Protection Agency Law

(Commencement Order No. 4 of 2024) Victim Assistance and Witness Protection Law

(Commencement Order No. 5 of 2024)

Effective from 4th August 2025:

Local Government Administration Law, 2025

(Commencement Order No. 6 of 2025) Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy Law, 2025

(Commencement Order No. 7 of 2025)

The government urged all ministries, departments, agencies, stakeholders, and the general public to take note of the commencement dates and prepare for full implementation and compliance.