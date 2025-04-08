A young woman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been accused of murdering her boyfriend by poisoning him after discovering his infidelity—before allegedly hiding his body under a bed for three days.

The incident occurred in the Marine Base area’s Iyo Polo community.

According to local sources, the woman reportedly laced the victim’s food or drink with poison upon learning of his affair.

Rather than alerting authorities, she is said to have concealed his body beneath the bed, where it remained undiscovered until neighbours raised the alarm over a foul smell and the man’s unexplained absence.

Concerns grew as the woman became increasingly withdrawn, avoiding visitors and acting suspiciously.

Police, called to investigate, found the decomposing body and arrested the suspect.

While the investigation continues, early reports suggest the killing may have been motivated by the victim’s infidelity.