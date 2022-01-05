Ladoja absent as King makers endorse Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan

Following the crisis surrounding the stool of the Olubadan, 10 out of the 11 Olubadan in council have endorsed the appointment of Lekan Balogun as the next ruler of the ancient city.

The Osi-Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola who spoke on behalf of the council at a press conference held in Ibadan noted that anything said or done outside the decision should be ignored.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the rumour making the rounds about who would become the Olubadan

We have endorsed the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan, he noted.

On the issue that Lekan Balogun had already worn a beaded crown and cannot be made an Oba twice, Tajudeen said those involved then were only appointed to hold domains and not rulers of the entire city.

According to the high chief, we were only Royal and not Imperial majesties.

In his address, the Otun Olubadan Lekan Balogun commiserated with the family of the deceased Olubadan, urging residents of Ibadan to ignore rumours surrounding the stool of the Olubadan.

He described them as unfounded rumors and insuations capable of disturbing the peace of the ancient city.

Only 9 out of the 11 members of the council were present at the conference while Rashid Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan was not in attendance.