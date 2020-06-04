Worship centres in Kwara state will be reopened from Friday on the condition that they satisfy certain criteria already agreed with various religious umbrella bodies in the state.

The state deputy governor, Kayode Alabi disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting held with the leadership of religious bodies in the state.

Religious centres in the state were shut about three months ago.

Government also warned that the concession for churches and mosques to reopen does not mean that the state has flattened the curve of transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the Presidential Joint Technical Task Team on Emergency Response to COVID-19 in Kwara state has visited the Kwara-Oyo and Kwara-Niger state boundaries to further sensitize security operatives at the border posts on the need to ensure strict enforcement of interstate lockdown.