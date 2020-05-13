Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the sack of a government driver that unilaterally attended to an unkempt person who was evacuated with a COVID-19 ambulance in Ilorin.

He also directed the issuance of queries to top officials of the state ministry of health for failing to act with necessary caution and expertise in the handling of the incident that was recorded in a video footage that has since gone viral.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor totally condemned the shoddy handling of the gentleman in the video who was clearly going through a hard time.

He directed that the driver be fired immediately because investigation revealed, the driver failed to heed clear directive not to take any action until the Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrived the scene but He evacuated the gentleman with the help of members of the public without waiting for the arrival of the RRT.

The Governor further directed that members of the RRT be queried, while other steps are being taken to ensure the incident does not repeat itself.

He noted that involving just anybody in the evacuation of a suspected case, as was seen in the footage, was a clear and dangerous violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.