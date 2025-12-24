A traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, has been released after spending 25 days in the custody of armed bandits....

A traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, has been released after spending 25 days in the custody of armed bandits.

The monarch was abducted from his farm in Ifelodun Local Government Area and regained his freedom on Tuesday night.

His return sparked celebrations in the community, with residents gathering at the palace to welcome him.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the community spokesperson, Ayinla Lawal, said the monarch was released after a substantial ransom was paid in two instalments.

He declined to disclose the amount involved but stated that the money was raised entirely by community members without financial assistance from either the local or state government.

Lawal added that the delay in mobilising the funds contributed to the monarch’s lengthy detention, and that the kidnappers initially rejected an earlier payment before demanding an additional sum.

Following his release, the traditional ruler was taken to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for medical evaluation.

The monarch’s younger brother, Aliyu, who helped deliver the ransom, described the experience as traumatic, saying the abductors constantly changed location, making it difficult to trace them.

In response to the incident, the community has strengthened security by engaging more vigilantes and local hunters.

Residents who fled during the crisis are expected to return as normalcy gradually resumes.