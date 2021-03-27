The apex socio-cultural organization in Ilorin, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) is calling for tolerance and understanding over the use Hijab in all public schools in Kwara state.

The use of Hijab, especially in Christian-named public schools led to crisis and initial closure of ten schools in Ilorin before they were reopened barely one week ago.

At a press conference in Ilorin, the national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) Alhaji Aliyu Uthman said the use of Hijab in these schools should not have generated any controversy since it is a fundamental human right issue.

While appealing to the people of Ilorin to allow the issue be amicably resolved, he also urged them not allow it to be politicized.

The union also condemned the threat of violence by some groups, asking them not to take law into their hands but obey the constituted authority.