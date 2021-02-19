Kwara State Government has directed immediate temporary closure of some schools in Ilorin, the state capital, pending resolution of the hijaab question in the schools.

Muslim students with Hijab were denied access to these schools and this created tension in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the permanent secretary, ministry of education, Mrs Mary Adeosun, the affected schools are:

1. C&S College Sabo Oke

2. ST. Anthony College, Offa Road

3. ECWA School, Oja Iya

4. Surulere Baptist Secondary School

5. Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam

6. CAC Secondary School Asa Dam

7. St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke

8. St. John School Maraba

9. St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale

10. St. James Secondary School Maraba

The closure comes as a government committee comprising representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities meets today to iron out the differences between the two communities.

Government has called for calm and urges parents and religious leaders to avoid actions or comments that may further split the two communities.