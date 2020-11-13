Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has announced plans to revoke the payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.

“In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State,” Abdulrazaq tweeted.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development.”

The governor said he believes that Kwara State’s limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.

Revoking the pension payment will bring a stop to benefits given to former Senate president Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah Ahmed and other persons that served as governors and deputy governors in the state.