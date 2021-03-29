Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday anniversary, calling the former Governor of Lagos State a “patriot, statesman, and consummate political strategist” with towering achievements.



The governor who was quoted in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, said he is felicitating with the former Lagos State governor on his 69th birthday “His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joins the progressive fold to felicitate with the Jagaban Borgu on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“That this anniversary yearly coincides with the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium which brings together best brains from across the world to discuss contemporary issues of democracy and development, and offer solutions to societal challenges, underlines the fact that the Jagaban Borgu is a man of big ideas”.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor salutes the sterling contributions of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to human capital development and democracy in Nigeria, and wishes him many more rewarding years in good health.”