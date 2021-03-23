Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the review of the curfew in Offa and Erin-Ile, a statement said on Tuesday.

The curfew period will now be between 8p.m. and 6a.m. daily. The review is effective from Wednesday March 24.

The Governor had on March 4 imposed a 6p.m. to 8a.m. curfew on the two towns following renewed hostilities between some people from the two communities.

“The Governor once again appeals to leaders on both sides to continue to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace, while commending them and security forces for the good job so far,” the statement added.