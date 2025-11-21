Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his ‘friend and associate’, Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr. Awolowo, a two-term former executive director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the grandson of the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, died on Th...

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his ‘friend and associate’, Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr.

Awolowo, a two-term former executive director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the grandson of the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, died on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

Describing him as “a great friend, a great public servant, and a jolly-good fellow whose company everyone cherished,” Governor AbdulRazaq in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Awolowo’s death is “truly devastating” and that he will be “sorely missed for every good thing that he stood for.”

The statement reads:

“Governor AbdulRazaq urges family, friends, and associates to be comforted by his fine legacies of excellent public service, his devotion to family and friends, and his service to the country at different times.

“He prays to God to grant repose to his soul and to comfort his wife, children, and elderly mother.”