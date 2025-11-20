Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of the late Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a deeply profound personal loss. The governor, in a condolence message, said the death of the lawyer and former Executive Director...

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of the late Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a deeply profound personal loss.

The governor, in a condolence message, said the death of the lawyer and former Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council at 62 came as a rude shock. He described Awolowo Jr. as “a gentleman par excellence, a voice of courage, and a consummate public servant,” noting that he received the news “with utter disbelief” and will forever treasure memories of their acquaintance.

According to Abiodun, the deceased was “affable, highly intelligent, and extremely easy-going,” traits which endeared him to many and made his demise even more painful.

He said: “It is extremely hard to process the news that Segun Awolowo Jr. is gone, but we submit unreservedly to the will of the Almighty God, who has called him to His bosom. We are deeply heartbroken, but we take consolation in the exemplary lessons his life taught us, for he was indeed a jolly good fellow.”

The governor noted that although Awolowo Jr. was born two months after the death of his father and was acquainted with grief from childhood, he rose above life’s challenges to become an icon in his own right.

He recalled that after being called to the Bar in December 1989, Awolowo worked with the law firms of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co., before serving in the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence, and Legal Matters.

Abiodun added that his service as Special Assistant to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as Secretary for Social Development, and later Secretary of Transport between 2007 and 2011, as well as his tenure as Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, remained exemplary and unblemished.

He said Awolowo’s dedication to national development earned him the unanimous election, in July 2021, as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member state.

“His earthly sojourn may have been brief, but it was hugely impactful,” the governor stated.

Prince Abiodun commiserated with his wife and children, the entire Awolowo family, and Nigerians at large, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose,” he added.