The Kwara state government has commenced the sale of improved seedlings to farmers in the state at subsidized rate.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural development, Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin disclosed this during the flagged off of the 2020 cropping season.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that bad roads and lack of mechanised farm implements have always been the major challenges of farmers in Alateko, a rural community with vast arable land in Moro local government area.

At the flag off of the 2020 cropping season in Kwara north, the state government said it is ready to change the narrative. It promised to roll out other plans to encourage commercial and mechanised farming.

The efforts are geared towards encouraging good agricultural practices on commercial scale as a springboard for the anticipated agriculture-based industrialisation of the state.