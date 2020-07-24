The Kwara state government has cancelled this next week’s Eid prayer and celebration.

This was the outcome of the meeting between the government and council of Ulamah as well as representatives of other interested parties.

Addressing a press briefing in Ilorin, the state deputy governor who is also the chairman Kwara state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi said the decision became imperative because of the spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

The government also announced the closure of shopping malls, markets and recreational centres during Eid holidays.