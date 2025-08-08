Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised over an incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, that led to his temporary flight ban. The controversy erupted on August 5 when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) alleged that ...

Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised over an incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, that led to his temporary flight ban.

The controversy erupted on August 5 when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) alleged that the 68-year-old attempted to board a ValueJet Airlines flight to Lagos with an “unidentified liquid substance.” FAAN claimed the singer ignored aviation security (AVSEC) and the flight captain’s warnings, and even spilled alcohol on personnel while they tried to inspect his flask.

TVC News later reported that his “disorderly conduct” resulted in the suspension of two ValueJet pilots.

Kwam 1 initially maintained that the flask contained “plain drinking water” from the airport lounge, not alcohol. At a Friday press briefing, he expressed regret over the uproar, describing the incident as “unfortunate” and explaining that he suffers from chronic dehydration, which requires him to always carry water on medical advice.

“Contrary to the negative narrative being circulated, the flask contained only water, not alcohol,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo warned that any airline defying the six-month no-fly ban imposed on Kwam 1 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) risks losing its operating licence.