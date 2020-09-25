Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has briefed the Vice President about the impact of the tanker explosion that killed more than 20 people in the State capital on Wednesday.

The meeting with Professor Yemi Osinbajo was to seek the help of the federal government in the repairs and construction of major roads in the state that are currently used for transit between the North and South.

Governor Yahaya Bello told state house correspondents in Abuja that the Vice President condoled with the Government and People of Kogi State and promised greater federal government support for the state especially in fixing critical infrastructure that will make life easier for people.