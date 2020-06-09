Kogi state government has expressed displeasure with how the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control handled Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheik Abubakar Ahmad’s case along with one of his sons.

A release signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo says, they were the purported index cases from Kogi State.

The cleric who is in his 60s denies suffering from coronavirus but from complications from an attack by bees, medical conditions which pre-date the Covid-19 outbreak and stress from travels associated with his work.

The release also states that his son is Covid-19 free assuring that the Chief Imam’s family as well as his direct contacts were traced and they all tested negative for covid-19.

The Commissioner for Information also says the state declared a total lockdown of his Local Government Area, Kabba-Bunu, and carried out thorough contact tracing and surveillance activities. It is for this reason that Governor Yahaya Bello lifted the lockdown after 4 days.