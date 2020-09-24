The Government of Kogi State has declared a two-day state mourning to honour victims of the Felele tanker accident on Wednesday 23rd September, 2020.

A statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the Governor and the Government of Kogi State are saddened by the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said “The people are the State. Therefore, the primary responsibility of Government is to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kogi people.

”Full investigations will be carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident”, he added.

The Kogi State Government has assured support to families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected while also calling on relevant Federal Government agencies to provide relief materials to support what the State Government shall be providing.

Mr Fanwo urged the people of the State to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonizing loss.