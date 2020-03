Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as a man of uncommon wisdom and remarkable vision.

The Governor joined members of Asiwaju’s family and other personalities to celebrate the National Leader of the APC as he turns 68 today.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed appreciated Asiwaju for his exemplary leadership that has strengthened the nation’s democracy.