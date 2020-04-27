South Korean officials have come out to quell health rumours about North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-Un.
South Korea’s Special Adviser on National Security, Moon Chung-in said Kim Jong-un, is “alive and well”, downplaying rumours that that the North Korean leader was seriously ill after undergoing heart surgery.
The adviser said that, Mr Kim had been staying in Wonsan, a resort town on the country’s east coast since the 13th of April, and that no suspicious movements have so far been detected.
Speculations about Kim’s health have grown since his conspicuous absence from the celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, the North’s founder.
This is the most important day in the country’s political calendar.
His absence unleashed a series of unconfirmed media reports over his condition, but officials in Seoul and Beijing have insisted that there is nothing to suggest he is unwell.