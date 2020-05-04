Manchester City midfielder,Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he will consider his future if the club’s two-year ban from European competition stands.

De Bruyne’s current contract with City runs until June 2023, and the midfielder admits that a long exclusion from Europe’s elite competition, could have an effect on his career path.

The Premier League champions have been banned from all UEFA competitions for the next two seasons, for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules.

The club have appealed against the punishment to the Court for Arbitration of Sport.