Kenyan authorities have announced a reward of one million shillings (about N11.5 million or $7,700) for information leading to the capture of Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a suspected serial killer accused of murdering more than 40 women in Nairobi.

Khalusha, who was first arrested in 2024, is alleged to have targeted women aged between 18 and 30. Police say the mutilated bodies of his victims were discovered in an abandoned quarry in the city that had become a dumpsite.

He escaped custody in August 2024, alongside 12 other inmates, after cutting through the roof of a detention facility and scaling its perimeter wall. The jail, which sits near the United States Embassy and United Nations offices in Nairobi, is regarded as one of Kenya’s most secure.

The jailbreak drew public outrage and intensified criticism of the police, who have yet to rearrest him more than a year later.

Human rights activist Khalid Hussein accused the authorities of negligence, claiming they had failed to take the case seriously. He also alleged that some victims’ remains were still decomposing in quarry pits without proper recovery.

The police have appealed for credible information to aid Khalusha’s capture, saying his re-arrest is essential to restoring public trust in the country’s security system.