Kennedy Ibeh emerges Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly

Kennedy Ibeh, member representing Obowo State Constituency has emerged Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh was sworn in Monday during the House plenary session following the impeachment of Paul Emeziem as the Speaker over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Mr. Emeziem’s was impeached after a unanimous decision of the 19 members out of 27 lawmakers who signed the Impeachment letter, which was read on the floor of the house by Amara Iwuanyanwu, the former deputy Speaker who was removed last week by some lawmakers.