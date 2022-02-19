Kebbi To Resettle IDPs Back To Their Villages Soon

Authorities in Kebbi state said effort is ongoing to return the Internally Displaced Persons in Sakaba and Danko/Wassagu local government areas back to their respective home.

Sakaba and Danko/Wassagu local government areas have witnessed cases of armed bandits attacks leading to destruction of lives and property as well as displacement of residents in the area.

Kebbi state governor Atiku Bagudu alongside other officials visited the various camps which include IDP camps at GSS Dirin Daji, Linzamiya Primary School, Ayuba Dan Bauchi/ GDSS Dirin Daji, in Sakaba LGA and Junior Secondary School Chonoko in Danko Wasagu LGA of the state.

Addressing the displaced persons the governor said the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders were doing their possible best to ensure that normalcy was restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

Mr. Bagudu also condoles the people over the death of three persons due to bandits’ attacks in the area, as well as commiserated with the generality of the people of the area.

He also promised that the state government will assist the people to restart their various socio-economic life upon their return to their homes in their towns and villages.

The governor said attention will be channeled more on women and children,including the provision of writing materials to enable them co to use with their education.

Governor Bagudu is worried about the activities of rumour mongers and fake news purveyors and warned them to desist from such saying the acts do more harm than good to the society.