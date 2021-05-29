Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudi says plans are underway to review the extant maritime laws, with a view to protecting the lives and properties of marine passengers within the state.

The governor says the move became necessary in the face of recurring cases of boat mishaps.

He disclosed this at the Palace of the District Head of Warrah, Sarkin Maginga, Abdulmalik Nuhu, in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government, when he paid a condolence visit to the area.

The Kebbi State Governor was informed that, seventy six dead bodies have so far been recovered at Warrah.

Governor Bagudu says no fewer than twenty two victims had also been rescued as at Friday evening.

He says that, fifty nine of the recovered dead victims were from Warrah town, even as the Governor expressed hope that, more of the vicitms would be rescued.

The Governor noted that, Warrah was in the global news, for the past three days, but, for the unpalatable reasons because the incident .

Also speaking Special Adviser, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Sani Dododo, also condoled with the families and people of Ngaski over the boat accident.

He explained that, Kebbi SEMA has over the years been holding series of meetings with stakeholders and came out with laws/code of conduct for boat operators, as well as sensitisation following recurring boat mishaps in the area which claimed so many lives and properties.

On his part, Emir of Yauri, Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi thanked the governor for the visit, and recalled that in 2003, a similar boat accident occurred in the area which claimed the lives of fifty passengers.