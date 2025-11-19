The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed the exact number of abducted schoolgirls still held by bandits, cautioning journalists and media organisations against the spread of inaccurate information capable of heightening public anxiety....

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Halima Bande, gave the clarification in an interview in Zuru on Tuesday, amid conflicting figures circulating in the public space since the attack on Government Girls’ College, Sakaba.

Professor Bande stated that 26 students were abducted during the bandits’ invasion, out of which two—identified as Salma and Hauwa’u Liman—successfully escaped and have since reunited with their families.

She emphasised that 24 schoolgirls remain in captivity, describing the situation as deeply traumatic for parents, school authorities and the entire state.

“Only two have escaped so far,” the Commissioner stressed. “This is a tragedy that has put everyone around us in trauma. We don’t know where they sleep, the food they eat, or the environment they are in.”

She added that security agencies are intensifying efforts to locate and rescue the remaining students, while the state government is maintaining close communication with families of the victims.

Professor Bande also raised concerns over the influx of misleading or unverified reports on social media and some news platforms, warning that such misinformation could undermine the ongoing rescue operations and cause unnecessary panic.

“Therefore, I implore journalists and media outlets to rely only on authentic information regarding the incident,” she said, urging reporters to prioritise accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in their coverage.

She reassured the public that the government remains committed to securing the safe return of all abducted students and restoring calm in the affected communities.