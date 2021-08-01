Troops of Operation Restore Peace have rescued two of the students abducted from federal government college Birnin Yauri.

The students were rescued early hours of Saturday in Babbar Doka forest along Dansadau areab of Maru local government, Zamfara

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police Hussaini Rabiu said the successes were recorded through the tireless efforts by troops of the command.

The rescued students are Maryam Abdulkareem, a fifteen-year-old female, and Faruk Buhari, a seventeen-year-old male.

According to CP Rabiu Hussaini, the students were medically checked and debriefed.

They will be handed over to the Kebbi State Police Command, who will then hand them over to the Kebbi State Government, who will reunite them with their families.

He encouraged the general public especially those living around Dansadau area to help the Police with credible intelligence to rescue the remaining students who are still in captivity.

Advertisement

Fatima Abdullahi, an Aunt to one of the the rescued student arrived the Police headquarters in Gusau with curiosity to see Maryam

She expressed gratitude to Allah and the Police for the safe rescue of the students.