A send-forth ceremony was on Thursday held at the Police Headquarters, Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi, in honour of the retiring Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, who bowed out of the Nigeria Police Force after 34 years of service.

The event was attended by top government officials, security chiefs, judicial officers and traditional rulers.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security, Alhaji Halilu Aliyu Wasagu. Also in attendance were the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 10, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of DFA at the Zonal Headquarters; the Chief Judge of Kebbi State; the Grand Khadi; and the Emirs of Gwandu and Yauri.

Other dignitaries present included the Commissioners for Information, Lands, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; heads of sister security agencies in the state; the Director of Public Prosecutions; as well as the chairmen of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), among others.

Speakers at the ceremony paid glowing tributes to CP Bello Sani, describing his career as exemplary, disciplined and impactful. They commended his professionalism and commitment to effective policing, noting that his tenure in Kebbi State strengthened security, promoted peace and deepened community-based policing initiatives.

Several speakers highlighted his leadership style, which they said encouraged cooperation between the police, traditional institutions and local communities, contributing to improved trust and crime prevention across the state.

In his farewell remarks, the retiring Commissioner expressed deep appreciation to the Kebbi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, traditional rulers and the people of the state for their support and cooperation throughout his service.

He urged citizens to continue working closely with security agencies, stressing that sustained collaboration between the police and the public is essential to consolidating the gains recorded in security and public safety.

The colourful ceremony climaxed with the presentation of plaques and goodwill messages from various groups and institutions.