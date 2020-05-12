The index case of coronavirus in Kebbi state has been discharged after two weeks in isolation and tested negative twice for the virus.

Chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed confirmed this to newsmen during a press briefing at the Kebbi medical centre, Kalgo.

He commended the health team for relentlessly putting in their best in the management of the patient.

He also thanked the Task Force team, medical workers in the state and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for routinely providing all the needs of the Task Force on Covid- 19 in the state, as well as the provision of all the necessary facilities at the isolation center.

The elated discharged patient , while answering questions from newsmen, shortly after he was discharged, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and thanked the Medical Doctors and the state government, for according him excellent treatment at the isolation center.

He advised people, especially those who have contracted the disease, to quickly report themselves, so as not to infect others.