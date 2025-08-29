The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed into law, the Pre-Marital Medical Examination Bill 2025, making medical screening compulsory for couples before marriage in the state. The bill, presented by the House Committee on Health chaired by Aminu Abubakar, mandates intending couples to undergo me...

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed into law, the Pre-Marital Medical Examination Bill 2025, making medical screening compulsory for couples before marriage in the state.

The bill, presented by the House Committee on Health chaired by Aminu Abubakar, mandates intending couples to undergo medical tests including genotype and blood group at recognized health facilities three months and two weeks before marriage.

Certificates issued by qualified medical doctors will be required before any marriage can be formalised.

Read Also Kebbi Assembly begins implementation of LG Autonomy, passes two critical bills

Clerics, traditional leaders, or officials who conduct marriages without valid certificates face fines of up to 200,000 Naira or six months imprisonment and for Medical personnel who issue false results risk fines of 1 million naira or one year imprisonment.

Also, implementation and compliance will be overseen by the Ministries of Health and Religious Affairs, along with community leaders with a Jurisdiction over offences under the law lies with Chief Magistrate and Shari’ah Courts.

At the same sitting, two other bills—the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Bill 2025 and the Kebbi State Information Technology Development Agency (Establishment) Bill 2025—were committed to relevant committees for further legislative action.