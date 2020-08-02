Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for coronavirus.
Though some of his Cabinet members also tested positive, their State of Health is currently unknown.
The Governor revealed this on his Verified Twitter Handle.
The Governor is expected to resume work on Monday and his first major assignment will be inter-facing with organized Labour in the State as they Start a 3-Day Warning strike.
After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) August 1, 2020