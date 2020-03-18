Katsina state has announced her first suspected case of the Coronavirus.

The Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Health, Kabir Mustapha said that the patient who is presently on self isolation returned from Malaysia and showed symptoms.

Dr Mustapha added that the patient’s samples have been taken and results are expected on Thursday.

He also says contact tracing will commence as soon the test results are out.

Meanwhile Schools in Northwest Nigeria are to be Closed for 30 days effective Monday Next Week.

Dr. Kabir explained that the ministry was taking precautionary measures and working closely with the National Centre for Disease control to check possible spread if the suspected infection.