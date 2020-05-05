Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari has again urged the National Centre for Disease Control to hasten the establishment of a testing centre in Katsina state in order to curtail the community spread of the Corona virus.

The call is coming at a time when the state is becoming overwhelmed with the number of positive cases of the virus.

TVC NEWS Correspondent, Abdullatif Yusuf reports that 37 new cases have been recorded in last few days, bringing the total to 75 confirmed cases of the Corona virus.

Governor Masari is concerned that the state is now fighting on two fronts trying to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus and activities of bandits.

The Governor explained that with the new cases of the Corona virus the stay at home will continue. He enjoined NCDC to hasten the provision of a center in Katsina to test for the coronavirus.



The next move is obvious, to strengthen the lockdown and restriction of movement at all borders.

80 samples were taken in the emir of daura’s palace following a recent crowd witnessed at the palace and result are being awaited.

So far 224 people have been been prosecuted by the mobile courts operating in the state.