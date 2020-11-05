A total of N175.5 million on the rehabilitation of two stadiums in Katsina state, the state government said on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Sani Danlami, while listing the achievements of the ministry in Katsina.

Danladi said that N111.3 million was spent on rehabilitation and upgrading of Malumfashi Township Stadium, while N64.2 million was used for the completion of abandoned Township Sports Complex in Katsina.

“This is aimed at developing sporting activities among youths in the state,” the commissioner said.

The Commissioner said N9.25 million was spent on the evacuation and rehabilitation of lunatics from the streets, while N1.57 million was used for the repatriation of IDPs within and outside the state.