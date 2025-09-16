The Katsina State Government has announced a remarkable 70 per cent reduction in banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across the state, following a comprehensive community policing strategy and sustained offensive against criminal elements. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home A...

The Katsina State Government has announced a remarkable 70 per cent reduction in banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across the state, following a comprehensive community policing strategy and sustained offensive against criminal elements.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, on Monday, disclosed this during a high-stakes consultation on security and governance organized by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to brief indigenes on security progress in the state.

According to Mu’azu, the well-designed community policing approach, coupled with intermittent offensive operations against bandits and their enclaves, has forced many criminal groups to reach out to community leaders seeking peace accords.

Notable bandit leaders who have indicated willingness to lay down arms include Audu Lankai and others from Jibia Local Government Area; Abu Radde and associates from Batsari; Ruga Kachalla and his group from Safana LGA; Ummaru Manore and others from Danmusa LGA; Sani Muhidingi and associates from Kurfi LGA; and Wada and his group from Musawa LGA.

The commissioner revealed that community leaders are currently working to secure similar peace accords in Sabuwa (Risku), Faskari (Isa Kwashen Garwa/Adamu Alieru) and Kankara (Mustapha Babaro) local government areas.

“The security strategy has yielded significant results in rescue operations, with 143 kidnap victims freed from frontline and vulnerable local government areas. The breakdown shows 67 victims rescued from Sayaya in Matazu LGA and 76 from Gidan Mantau in Malumfashi LGA,” THE Commissioner disclosed.

Mu’azu explained that numerous bandit enclaves have been destroyed, forcing the criminals to retreat to the fringes of forests in neighbouring Zamfara and Kaduna states.

“The improved security situation has led to the reopening of several major roads that were previously considered no-go areas. These include Katsina-Jibia, Katsina-Batsari, Yantumaki-Danmusa, Danmusa-Musawa, Dutsinma-Mararrabar Kankara, Charanchi-Musawa, Safana-Batsari, Runka-Danmusa, and Jibia-Batsari routes,” he added.

The Commissioner also noted that the local communities have established a consultation, monitoring, and evaluation committees that holds daily discussions to address emerging issues and conducts monthly reviews of progress.

The security briefing was part of Governor Radda’s broader consultation with sons and daughters of Katsina State to keep them informed of developments in their home state.