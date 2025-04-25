The Katsina State Government has allocated ₦65 million in financial aid to 102 victims of recent fire disasters across the state.

This initiative aims to support affected individuals in recovering and rebuilding their livelihoods.

This disbursement is part of the state’s broader relief efforts, which have provided multiple interventions for disaster victims over the past two years.

Beyond recurring annual floods, Katsina State has witnessed a surge in fire incidents, attributed to both human activities and natural causes.

In response, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has heightened its efforts to enhance public awareness, disaster preparedness, and resilience-building measures among residents.

During the event, stakeholders emphasized the importance of vigilance in handling electrical appliances to prevent fire outbreaks.

Beneficiaries are receiving compensation covering 40% of their verified losses, intended to mitigate the economic impact of the disasters.

Additionally, the state government is implementing a comprehensive public awareness campaign to promote environmental safety practices and reduce disaster risks.