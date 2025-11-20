The federal government has officially declared Katsina State open defecation-free (ODF), marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to improve sanitation nationwide. With this declaration, two states have now achieved state-wide ODF status, alongside 158 local government areas across the count...

The announcement was made during the sixth anniversary of the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and the presentation of ODF certificates in Abuja. Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to achieving a fully open defecation-free Nigeria by 2030.

Prof. Utsev noted that ministry staff and development partners are conducting a comprehensive revalidation exercise in ten states to verify ODF status. He highlighted that, over the past six years of the campaign, millions of Nigerians have gained access to safe and dignified toilets in homes, schools, and public spaces, and coordination among stakeholders at national, state, and local government levels has been strengthened.

“The urgent need now is to step up efforts, strengthen partnerships, and deploy innovative financing and technologies to accelerate progress,” Prof. Utsev said. He also commended Vice President and National Chairman of the Campaign, Senator Kashim Shettima, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, and the private sector for their support.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President, the Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Development Partners highlighted that public-private partnerships and community efforts have led to the construction of millions of toilets nationwide, giving an estimated 23 million Nigerians access to improved sanitation since the campaign began. He described the goal of an open defecation-free Nigeria by 2030 as ambitious but achievable with renewed commitment from all stakeholders.

Prof. Olufolake Abdullazak, wife of the Kwara State Governor and Chairperson of the Governor’s Wives Forum, pledged the forum’s support in promoting menstrual hygiene for girls and expanding access to sustainable sanitation services.

She praised Prof. Utsev for leading the campaign against open defecation and advancing personal hygiene practices across the country.

The event featured goodwill messages from various ministries and development partners.

The highlight was the presentation of ODF certificates to Katsina State for attaining state-wide ODF status, recognition of 15 local governments recently declared ODF, and awards to top-performing states and campaign champions, including development partners such as UNICEF, WaterAid, and the World Bank.