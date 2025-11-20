The Lagos State Government says it is fully committed to making the state Open Defecation Free by 2030, in line with the national target, and ensure that every resident has access to a clean, safe and functional toilet no matter where they live....

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known at an event held in Lagos to mark World Toilet Day.

With its rapidly growing population, Lagos continues to struggle with the pressure on public infrastructure. One major challenge is sanitation. Many residents still lack access to safely managed toilets, and open defecation remains a serious concern. Although the state has announced plans to build more public toilets this year, officials say new strategies are being explored to make these solutions sustainable.

At this gathering of water, sanitation and hygiene professionals, stakeholders stressed the need for government agencies to invest in future ready sanitation systems, starting today.

Experts also emphasize that public awareness and consistent enlightenment campaigns are key to improving hygiene and sanitation practices across communities.

While this commemoration seeks to remind us all that we’ll always need the toilet, it is believed that joint efforts is needed to ensure no one is left behind where every community is equipped with the facilities they need, and where everyone can live with dignity.