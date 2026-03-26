The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, Miah Md. Kabir, has paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, to explore areas of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held at NAFDAC’s headquarters in Abuja, focused on strengthening collaboration in pharmaceutical development, expanding trade, and enhancing the safety and security of drugs and vaccines in both countries.

Kabir expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in advancing the pharmaceutical sector, promoting technology transfer, and boosting trade and investment.

He described Nigeria as a strategic partner, noting that both countries—each with large populations—stand to benefit significantly from stronger economic ties.

In her response, Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality, and effective medicines in Nigeria through strict regulatory oversight.

She said the country’s pharmaceutical industry has grown considerably in recent years, attributing the progress to the agency’s robust enforcement mechanisms and adherence to global standards.

According to her, at least 200 Nigerian pharmaceutical companies have attained international standards over the past eight years, while NAFDAC continues to enforce compliance through rigorous approval processes and post-market surveillance.

Adeyeye added that substandard products are swiftly removed from circulation, underscoring the agency’s zero tolerance for compromised drug quality.

She also highlighted NAFDAC’s attainment of the World Health Organization’s Maturity Level 3 status, describing it as a milestone that has boosted investor confidence and attracted international partnerships.

The NAFDAC boss called on Bangladeshi investors to establish pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Nigeria, particularly in vaccine production, leveraging the country’s large market and expanding healthcare needs.

She noted that Nigeria is well-positioned to support advanced pharmaceutical production, citing NAFDAC’s state-of-the-art vaccines and biologics laboratory in Lagos as evidence of the country’s growing capacity in the sector.